RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207,617 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $24,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after buying an additional 388,302 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 276,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,654.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 199,915 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

