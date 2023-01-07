Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 344,554 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,554 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.45% of Western Union worth $23,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 204.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $14.08 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.