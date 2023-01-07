Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Centene worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

