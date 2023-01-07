Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of VeriSign worth $27,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $205.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $242.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,342 shares in the company, valued at $25,729,548.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,983 shares of company stock worth $6,702,088. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

