Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 64,419 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of W. P. Carey worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 452.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,806,000 after buying an additional 1,530,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,290,000 after acquiring an additional 676,864 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

