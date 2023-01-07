Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 8,374 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE GD opened at $248.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

