Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.82 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

