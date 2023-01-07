Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.70 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.