Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $26.90 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,305 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,414 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after acquiring an additional 738,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.