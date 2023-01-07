Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.72 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $377.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $379.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.97.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

