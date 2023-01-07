Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.78 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 29.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 955.2% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 10,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $212,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $521.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.56 and a 200-day moving average of $498.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

