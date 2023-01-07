Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Everest Re Group worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everest Re Group Price Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $351.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $352.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

