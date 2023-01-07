Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Moderna worth $31,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $180.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $241.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,117,386. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

