Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,928 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

SLB stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

