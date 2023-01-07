Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

