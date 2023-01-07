Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,139 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

ISRG stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

