Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,778 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

