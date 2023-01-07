Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $253.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $254.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.