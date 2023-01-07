Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7,877.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Carlisle Companies worth $32,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,425,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,223,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $268.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

