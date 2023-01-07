Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,004 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,911.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at $43,022,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $367.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.