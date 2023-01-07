Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,278 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after acquiring an additional 55,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.70.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.