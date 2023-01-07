Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 35,278 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.