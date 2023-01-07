Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 440,483 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 440,483 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 182,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

