Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 53,140 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $51,302,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

