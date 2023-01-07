Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 71,309 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,309 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Signature Bank worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,616,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SBNY opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Stephens decreased their price objective on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

