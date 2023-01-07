Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 49,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,294,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

