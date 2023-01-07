Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 74,419 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Best Buy worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

