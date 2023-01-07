Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 40.6% in the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 36,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $366,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

