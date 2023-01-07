Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,828 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 203,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.