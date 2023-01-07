Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.81). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 297.10% and a negative net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 5.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.