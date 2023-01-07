Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Rollins worth $79,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Rollins by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Rollins by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,871 shares of company stock worth $1,751,089 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

