Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 1,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,352,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Specifically, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,714,880 in the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Samsara Stock Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 14.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 184.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 356.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth $57,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.