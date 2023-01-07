Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.