Sarah Whitney Buys 3,927 Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 3,927 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,344.70).

JGGI opened at GBX 435.50 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 12 month low of GBX 386 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 474 ($5.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 432.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 428.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 469.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

