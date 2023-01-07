Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.35 and a 200-day moving average of $525.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

