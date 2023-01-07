ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Shares Purchased by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

