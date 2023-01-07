Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Stake Lessened by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGII. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the first quarter worth $1,982,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $1,982,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $2,643,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Shares of SGII opened at $10.22 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

