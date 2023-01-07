Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Up 1.4 %

Sempra stock opened at $154.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

