Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

