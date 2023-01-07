Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 76.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

TJX opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

