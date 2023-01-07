Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.92.

