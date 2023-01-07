Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 21 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $901.14 and a 200 day moving average of $862.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

