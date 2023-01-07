Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $51,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

