Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

