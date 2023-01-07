Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,625,000 after acquiring an additional 201,702 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $492.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

