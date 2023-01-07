Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

NYSE RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

