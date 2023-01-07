Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 630 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $267.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

