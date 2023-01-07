Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.