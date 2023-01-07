Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $159.63 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $232.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

