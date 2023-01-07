Smart Money Group LLC Has $15.73 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

